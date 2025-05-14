Left Menu

Punjab's 'Moral Victory': CM Mann Defends State's Water Rights Amid High Court Review

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann hailed a high court directive as a 'moral victory' in a water dispute with Haryana. The Punjab and Haryana High Court requested input from stakeholders regarding Punjab's plea to review a previous order on water release. Punjab claims Haryana has exhausted its water allotment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 14-05-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 21:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, the Punjab and Haryana High Court revisited a contentious water allocation issue between the neighboring states, as it addressed Punjab's plea to review a directive for releasing additional water to Haryana. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann termed the court's response as a 'moral victory' for his state.

The high court sought responses from the Central Government, Haryana, and the Bhakra Beas Management Board ahead of a May 20 hearing, emphasizing that Punjab lacks surplus water owing to depleted river resources. Mann reiterated Punjab's claim that Haryana already exhausted its allocated share for the year.

Amidst political tensions, Mann criticized Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu's alleged partisan comments and affirmed his government's commitment to safeguarding Punjab's interests. The state government pledged to advance development projects and establish eight UPSC coaching centers, marking strides in public service preparation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

