Odisha Police Officer's Distress: Allegations of Harassment Ignite Controversy

A sub-divisional police officer in Balasore, Odisha, has claimed mental harassment by the district's Superintendent of Police, raising concerns about working conditions within the region's police force. Brajamohan Pradhan, currently serving dual roles as SDPO of Basta and Jaleswar, threatened suicide if his grievances are not addressed.

Pradhan's allegations suggest that public humiliation and excessive duties are part of a systematic pressure exerted by SP Raj Prasad. The officer, citing lack of support in his official capacity, is seeking the revocation of his additional responsibilities. His health deteriorated, leading to a hospital admission.

DIG Eastern Range, Satyajit Naik, is conducting an investigation into Pradhan's allegations. Meanwhile, political figures, including BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty, criticized the state government for its treatment of tribal officers, questioning the leadership of Odisha's tribal chief minister.

