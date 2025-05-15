Japan-U.S. Trade Talks Intensify Amid Growing Tensions

Japan's top trade negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, is poised to visit Washington for a crucial third round of trade talks with the United States, according to sources. The visit's timing hinges on preliminary negotiations, as Japan seeks to resolve tariff issues with the U.S.

Alongside these discussions, Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato is set to engage with G7 finance leaders in Canada, including U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Japan is preparing proposals to secure U.S. concessions, possibly involving greater imports of American corn and soy, as well as adjustments in shipbuilding cooperation and auto inspection standards.

The core of the trade tension lies in Japan's request for exemptions from U.S. tariffs on autos and parts, vital to its export-driven economy. The imposition of increased tariffs by President Trump has already impacted Japanese firms, adding urgency to negotiations. However, political factors and upcoming elections may hinder swift resolution.

