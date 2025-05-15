Left Menu

Japan-U.S. Trade Talks Intensify Amid Growing Tensions

Japan's trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa is planning a trip to Washington to continue trade discussions with the U.S. as tensions rise over tariffs on Japanese automobiles and parts. Japan aims to negotiate tariff exemptions, while facing challenges in striking a timely deal ahead of key elections.

Japan's top trade negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, is poised to visit Washington for a crucial third round of trade talks with the United States, according to sources. The visit's timing hinges on preliminary negotiations, as Japan seeks to resolve tariff issues with the U.S.

Alongside these discussions, Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato is set to engage with G7 finance leaders in Canada, including U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Japan is preparing proposals to secure U.S. concessions, possibly involving greater imports of American corn and soy, as well as adjustments in shipbuilding cooperation and auto inspection standards.

The core of the trade tension lies in Japan's request for exemptions from U.S. tariffs on autos and parts, vital to its export-driven economy. The imposition of increased tariffs by President Trump has already impacted Japanese firms, adding urgency to negotiations. However, political factors and upcoming elections may hinder swift resolution.

