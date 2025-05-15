Japan-U.S. Trade Talks Intensify Amid Growing Tensions
Japan's trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa is planning a trip to Washington to continue trade discussions with the U.S. as tensions rise over tariffs on Japanese automobiles and parts. Japan aims to negotiate tariff exemptions, while facing challenges in striking a timely deal ahead of key elections.
Japan's top trade negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, is poised to visit Washington for a crucial third round of trade talks with the United States, according to sources. The visit's timing hinges on preliminary negotiations, as Japan seeks to resolve tariff issues with the U.S.
Alongside these discussions, Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato is set to engage with G7 finance leaders in Canada, including U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Japan is preparing proposals to secure U.S. concessions, possibly involving greater imports of American corn and soy, as well as adjustments in shipbuilding cooperation and auto inspection standards.
The core of the trade tension lies in Japan's request for exemptions from U.S. tariffs on autos and parts, vital to its export-driven economy. The imposition of increased tariffs by President Trump has already impacted Japanese firms, adding urgency to negotiations. However, political factors and upcoming elections may hinder swift resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan
- U.S.
- trade talks
- tariffs
- automobiles
- negotiations
- economy
- imports
- concessions
- elections
ALSO READ
Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly
Trade Tensions Take Toll: The Impact of Tariffs on China's Economy
High-Stakes Nuclear Negotiations: Iran and E3 Seek Diplomatic Resolution
German Economy Escapes Recession Through Consumer Confidence and Investment
Economy in 20 eurozone countries grew 0.4 per cent in the first quarter over previous quarter, but Trump tariffs dim outlook, reports AP.