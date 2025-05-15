Left Menu

Australia and Indonesia: Strengthening Ties in Defense and Trade

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's first international visit post-re-election focused on deepening ties with Indonesia in defense and trade. The visit emphasized the importance of Australia-Indonesia cooperation amid global uncertainties. Both leaders discussed enhancing defense collaboration and economic partnerships to diversify export markets.

Updated: 15-05-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 12:12 IST
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has reinforced the nation's commitment to strengthening defense and trade ties with Indonesia during his initial international visit following his re-election. Albanese, speaking in Jakarta, lauded Indonesia as an 'indispensable partner' for Australia.

The discussions between Albanese and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto centered on enhancing defense collaborations, following last year's agreement on maritime security, counter-terrorism, and disaster response. Indonesian officials committed to ratifying the agreement to fortify bilateral defense relations.

The leaders also explored avenues for increasing trade and investment, focusing on food security, energy transition, and critical minerals. Albanese aims to boost economic ties with Southeast Asia to mitigate trade uncertainties, particularly with China and in light of U.S. tariff policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

