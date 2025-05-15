Australia and Indonesia: Strengthening Ties in Defense and Trade

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has reinforced the nation's commitment to strengthening defense and trade ties with Indonesia during his initial international visit following his re-election. Albanese, speaking in Jakarta, lauded Indonesia as an 'indispensable partner' for Australia.

The discussions between Albanese and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto centered on enhancing defense collaborations, following last year's agreement on maritime security, counter-terrorism, and disaster response. Indonesian officials committed to ratifying the agreement to fortify bilateral defense relations.

The leaders also explored avenues for increasing trade and investment, focusing on food security, energy transition, and critical minerals. Albanese aims to boost economic ties with Southeast Asia to mitigate trade uncertainties, particularly with China and in light of U.S. tariff policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)