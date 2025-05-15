Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Teen Shot in Gonda Spurs Police Action

A 17-year-old boy, Anshuman Singh, was shot dead in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. The incident involved four suspects, resulting in a swift police response. An FIR was filed based on the father's complaint. The police are currently searching for the accused as tensions rise in the Nawabganj area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gonda | Updated: 15-05-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 16:00 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Teen Shot in Gonda Spurs Police Action
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district as a 17-year-old boy named Anshuman Singh was shot dead, escalating community panic.

An FIR has been lodged against four acquaintances following a complaint from the deceased's father. The victim was en route with a friend to deliver a wedding invitation when the attack occurred.

Police action is underway to capture the accused. The region remains tense with heightened security, as authorities aim to maintain public order and manage the situation diligently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025