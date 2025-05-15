Tragedy Strikes: Teen Shot in Gonda Spurs Police Action
A 17-year-old boy, Anshuman Singh, was shot dead in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. The incident involved four suspects, resulting in a swift police response. An FIR was filed based on the father's complaint. The police are currently searching for the accused as tensions rise in the Nawabganj area.
A tragic incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district as a 17-year-old boy named Anshuman Singh was shot dead, escalating community panic.
An FIR has been lodged against four acquaintances following a complaint from the deceased's father. The victim was en route with a friend to deliver a wedding invitation when the attack occurred.
Police action is underway to capture the accused. The region remains tense with heightened security, as authorities aim to maintain public order and manage the situation diligently.
