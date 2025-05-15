Cyber Breach: Goa's Women & Child Development Website Hijacked

Goa's Department of Women and Child Development faced a digital intrusion as cybercriminals replaced website content with a casino advertisement, according to Minister Vishwajit Rane.

Minister Rane expressed his discontent over the cyberattack, noting that a formal complaint will be filed. He reassured citizens that they are working to fortify their digital defenses.

Highlighting the broader scope of the breach, Rane revealed that 62 government websites were targeted in this attack, yet only the Women and Child Development website drew significant public attention.

