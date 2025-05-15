Cyber Breach: Goa's Women & Child Development Website Hijacked
Goa's Department of Women and Child Development website was hacked, displaying a casino ad. Minister Vishwajit Rane announced an FIR and measures to prevent future incidents. He emphasized the breach affected 62 websites, though only the Women and Child Development site was prominently highlighted.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 15-05-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 16:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Goa's Department of Women and Child Development faced a digital intrusion as cybercriminals replaced website content with a casino advertisement, according to Minister Vishwajit Rane.
Minister Rane expressed his discontent over the cyberattack, noting that a formal complaint will be filed. He reassured citizens that they are working to fortify their digital defenses.
Highlighting the broader scope of the breach, Rane revealed that 62 government websites were targeted in this attack, yet only the Women and Child Development website drew significant public attention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days
Tensions Escalate Along India-Pakistan Border Amidst Ceasefire Violations
Tragedy Strikes Again: Deadly Restaurant Fire in China
North Korea's Naval Leap: Kim Jong Un Unveils First Destroyer
Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Hotel Fire in Mechuapatti Area