Major Drug Bust Unveils Contraband Network in Jharkhand
Police in Jharkhand's Chatra district arrested two individuals in possession of 639 gm of brown sugar, valued at Rs 15 lakh. Eleven people are implicated under narcotics laws. Authorities have launched a manhunt to capture the remaining suspects involved in the drug operation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chatra | Updated: 15-05-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 17:30 IST
In a significant drug bust in Jharkhand's Chatra district, authorities apprehended two individuals carrying 639 grams of brown sugar. The bust follows a tip-off leading to a raid in Rohmar village.
According to a police spokesperson, the seized contraband is valued at approximately Rs 15 lakh and has resulted in the filing of charges against eleven individuals under narcotics legislation.
Efforts are underway to track down additional suspects tied to this drug network, with a manhunt currently in progress.
