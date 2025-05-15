Major Drug Bust Unveils Contraband Network in Jharkhand

In a significant drug bust in Jharkhand's Chatra district, authorities apprehended two individuals carrying 639 grams of brown sugar. The bust follows a tip-off leading to a raid in Rohmar village.

According to a police spokesperson, the seized contraband is valued at approximately Rs 15 lakh and has resulted in the filing of charges against eleven individuals under narcotics legislation.

Efforts are underway to track down additional suspects tied to this drug network, with a manhunt currently in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)