Maharashtra Congress Pushes for Caste Census Amidst Political Discord

Maharashtra Congress leader Harshwardhan Sapkal has called on the Union government to implement a time-bound caste census, inspired by the models adopted in Telangana and Karnataka. Speaking at a press briefing, Sapkal praised Rahul Gandhi's staunch support for a census driven by population-proportionate representation.

Sapkal argued that a caste census is crucial, not just for headcount accuracy but as an essential tool for resolving reservation disputes among social groups such as Marathas. He highlighted the potential for the OBC population in Maharashtra to be higher than current estimates, urging comprehensive training for officials managing the process.

In his address, Sapkal criticized the blockade of Rahul Gandhi's convoy in Bihar and dismissed objections by officials against the Congress leader's student interactions, calling it authoritarian. Additionally, Sapkal demanded the dismissal of Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah for inappropriate remarks concerning Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

