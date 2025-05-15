Tragic Death of Youth Sparks Investigation in Naduagyanpar
A 22-year-old named Dheeraj Nishad was tragically beaten to death in Puchiyhwa Tola village. Two youths lured him from his home, and he was later found unconscious in a pool of blood. Police are investigating and have detained several suspects for questioning.
A shocking murder has rocked the village of Naduagyanpar, as 22-year-old Dheeraj Nishad was beaten to death on Wednesday night.
According to police reports, Nishad was taken from his home by two youths around 11 pm, with villagers alerting family members of a fight soon after.
The unconscious, bloodied victim was declared dead at Brahmpur Community Health Centre. Police have detained suspects and are investigating the incident further.
