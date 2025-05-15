Left Menu

Land Dispute Turns Deadly: A Shocking Family Crime

In Maharashtra's Latur district, a man was arrested and his teenage son detained for allegedly murdering his brother over a land dispute. The victim's body was found with wounds near his farmland. The accused confessed to the crime, citing a boundary dispute as the motive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 15-05-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 21:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling incident in Maharashtra's Latur district, authorities have arrested a man for the alleged murder of his brother, catalyzed by a contentious land dispute. The victim, Dayanand Bhagwan Kate, aged 55, was discovered with wounds near his farmland in Bopala village, located in Ausa tehsil.

Dayanand's son filed a complaint, prompting a police investigation that quickly uncovered the possible involvement of Dayanand's younger brother, Devanand, aged 43. Under interrogation, Devanand admitted to orchestrating the murder, enlisting the aid of his minor son in the act.

The brothers had long been locked in a bitter dispute over the boundary lines of their adjoining fields, a dispute that ultimately escalated into tragedy, underscoring the often volatile nature of familial conflicts over property.

(With inputs from agencies.)

