Odisha's SEBC Quota Controversy: Political Sparring Over Social Justice

Odisha's government introduced an 11.25% reservation for SEBC students in higher education. The BJP hailed the move as a commitment to social justice, while the opposition BJD and Congress criticized it as inadequate and exclusionary of technical courses. Protests demanding increased quotas are planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-05-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 21:42 IST
Odisha's decision to grant an 11.25% reservation to SEBC students in higher education has sparked a political firestorm. The ruling BJP claims this move as a significant step towards social justice, highlighting that no reservation existed previously under the BJD's 24-year rule.

The opposition has slammed the BJP for not raising the reservation to 27%, aligning with other states' practices, and for excluding technical education from these benefits. Congress plans protests on May 22 and 23, demanding higher quotas for SEBC students.

Critics, including former Minister Srikant Jena, argue that the exclusion of engineering and medical studies from the reservation renders it ineffective, failing to address the needs of 54% of SEBC students.

Latest News

