Ex-Minister's Quest for Prison Privileges Hits a Legal Snag
The CBI court has returned a petition from former Karnataka Minister Gali Janardhana Reddy seeking special prison facilities. Reddy, convicted in the Obulapuram Mining Company illegal mining case, requested 'A' class amenities, but the court declined, directing him to appeal to the High Court.
- Country:
- India
A CBI court in Karnataka has rejected a petition from former minister Gali Janardhana Reddy, who has been convicted in the Obulapuram Mining Company illegal iron ore mining case. Reddy had sought 'A' class facilities in prison, citing his status as an ex-minister and taxpayer.
The petition requested special accommodations as per the jailers' act while Reddy serves his sentence in Chanchalguda prison. However, the CBI court declined to hear the plea, indicating that Reddy will need to take his appeal to the High Court, according to legal sources.
This decision follows the May 6 conviction of Reddy and three others by the special CBI court, marking the end of a legal saga that lasted nearly 14 years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Apple Faces Legal Wrath for Stifling App Store Competition
SC pulls up petitioners for filing PIL on Pahalgam attack, says judges not experts in probe of terror cases.
SC rebukes PIL petitioners, asks if they want to demoralise security forces, tells them not to bring such issues in judicial domain.
South Korea's Supreme Court Decision Throws Election into Disarray
Tragic Repetition: Another Nepali Student's Death at KIIT Sparks Diplomatic Probe