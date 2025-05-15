Ex-Minister's Quest for Prison Privileges Hits a Legal Snag

A CBI court in Karnataka has rejected a petition from former minister Gali Janardhana Reddy, who has been convicted in the Obulapuram Mining Company illegal iron ore mining case. Reddy had sought 'A' class facilities in prison, citing his status as an ex-minister and taxpayer.

The petition requested special accommodations as per the jailers' act while Reddy serves his sentence in Chanchalguda prison. However, the CBI court declined to hear the plea, indicating that Reddy will need to take his appeal to the High Court, according to legal sources.

This decision follows the May 6 conviction of Reddy and three others by the special CBI court, marking the end of a legal saga that lasted nearly 14 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)