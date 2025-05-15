Left Menu

Ex-Minister's Quest for Prison Privileges Hits a Legal Snag

The CBI court has returned a petition from former Karnataka Minister Gali Janardhana Reddy seeking special prison facilities. Reddy, convicted in the Obulapuram Mining Company illegal mining case, requested 'A' class amenities, but the court declined, directing him to appeal to the High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-05-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 22:21 IST
  • India

A CBI court in Karnataka has rejected a petition from former minister Gali Janardhana Reddy, who has been convicted in the Obulapuram Mining Company illegal iron ore mining case. Reddy had sought 'A' class facilities in prison, citing his status as an ex-minister and taxpayer.

The petition requested special accommodations as per the jailers' act while Reddy serves his sentence in Chanchalguda prison. However, the CBI court declined to hear the plea, indicating that Reddy will need to take his appeal to the High Court, according to legal sources.

This decision follows the May 6 conviction of Reddy and three others by the special CBI court, marking the end of a legal saga that lasted nearly 14 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

