Building Bridges: Ethiopia's Delegation Visits Delhi Assembly
Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta hosted a high-level Ethiopian delegation as part of a capacity-building program. The visit emphasized India-Ethiopia's cultural and historical ties. Highlights included discussions on parliamentary practices, governance advancements like NEVA, solar power initiatives, and international cooperation to foster mutual understanding.
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, the Delhi Assembly witnessed an engaging interaction between its Speaker, Vijender Gupta, and a distinguished 41-member Ethiopian delegation, as per official reports.
This visit is a part of a 'Capacity Building Programme for Civil Servants of Ethiopia,' facilitated by the National Centre for Good Governance from May 12 to May 17. The delegation included Zahra Humed, deputy speaker of the Union Parliament, along with regional parliament speakers and state ministers.
During their time at the Delhi Assembly, the Ethiopian delegates were shown recent advancements such as the implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application for paperless governance and a pioneering 500 KW solar plant. These initiatives underscore Delhi's commitment to innovative governance and highlight its role as a beacon of democratic evolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
