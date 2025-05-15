Building Bridges: Ethiopia's Delegation Visits Delhi Assembly

On Thursday, the Delhi Assembly witnessed an engaging interaction between its Speaker, Vijender Gupta, and a distinguished 41-member Ethiopian delegation, as per official reports.

This visit is a part of a 'Capacity Building Programme for Civil Servants of Ethiopia,' facilitated by the National Centre for Good Governance from May 12 to May 17. The delegation included Zahra Humed, deputy speaker of the Union Parliament, along with regional parliament speakers and state ministers.

During their time at the Delhi Assembly, the Ethiopian delegates were shown recent advancements such as the implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application for paperless governance and a pioneering 500 KW solar plant. These initiatives underscore Delhi's commitment to innovative governance and highlight its role as a beacon of democratic evolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)