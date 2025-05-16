West Bengal Education Crisis: Teachers Clash with Police in Violent Protest
A violent confrontation broke out at Bikash Bhavan, involving protesting school teachers and police in West Bengal. The teachers were opposing their job terminations, alleging irregular appointments. Police action injured many, provoking calls for continued protests and dialogue with the Chief Minister, while police claimed minimal force usage.
A violent confrontation erupted at Bikash Bhavan, the headquarters of the West Bengal Education Department, as school teachers clashed with police on a tense Thursday evening. The teachers, demanding job reinstatement after a court overturned their appointments, faced police action that left many injured.
Eye-witnesses reported protesters bleeding from head injuries, among others. The police, tasked with clearing a blockade preventing 300 department employees from exiting the building, resorted to lathi charges. Deputy Commissioner Anish Sarkar stated that the action followed failed attempts to negotiate safe passage.
Protesters, outraged by what they termed 'police high-handedness,' vowed to continue demonstrations. They demanded a discussion with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing the government of shielding corrupt appointments. The situation remains tense as calls for civil society involvement grow louder.
