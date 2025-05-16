Supreme Court Weighs Birthright Citizenship Battle Amidst Trump's Controversial Order

The U.S. Supreme Court displayed caution on Thursday regarding President Donald Trump's attempt to impose restrictions on birthright citizenship, while considering ways to limit nationwide court orders. The court's deliberations focused on the potential implications if the Trump administration were allowed, even for a short period, to prevent citizenship for children born to undocumented immigrants in the country.

Currently, the court is examining the Trump administration's urgent appeals to lift lower court orders that have stalled the citizenship restrictions nationwide. National injunctions have become a significant impediment to Trump's government reform efforts, provoking frustrations for the president and his supporters. Solicitor General D. John Sauer, representing the administration, emphasized the high frequency of such injunctions in its dealings.

Justices speculated on how these changes, should they proceed, would impact the established understanding of birthright citizenship, central to U.S. legal history for over a century. The liberal justices, among others, questioned the fairness and practicality of altering an entrenched legal standard while nationwide injunctions continue to serve as critical stopgaps against potentially sweeping policy changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)