Left Menu

Supreme Court Weighs Birthright Citizenship Battle Amidst Trump's Controversial Order

The U.S. Supreme Court deliberates on maintaining the block on President Trump's birthright citizenship restrictions, seeking to address nationwide injunctions. Justices explore possible outcomes of allowing the Trump administration to deny citizenship to children born in the U.S. to undocumented immigrants, pending ongoing legal battles and swift deportations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-05-2025 01:39 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 01:39 IST
Supreme Court Weighs Birthright Citizenship Battle Amidst Trump's Controversial Order
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Supreme Court displayed caution on Thursday regarding President Donald Trump's attempt to impose restrictions on birthright citizenship, while considering ways to limit nationwide court orders. The court's deliberations focused on the potential implications if the Trump administration were allowed, even for a short period, to prevent citizenship for children born to undocumented immigrants in the country.

Currently, the court is examining the Trump administration's urgent appeals to lift lower court orders that have stalled the citizenship restrictions nationwide. National injunctions have become a significant impediment to Trump's government reform efforts, provoking frustrations for the president and his supporters. Solicitor General D. John Sauer, representing the administration, emphasized the high frequency of such injunctions in its dealings.

Justices speculated on how these changes, should they proceed, would impact the established understanding of birthright citizenship, central to U.S. legal history for over a century. The liberal justices, among others, questioned the fairness and practicality of altering an entrenched legal standard while nationwide injunctions continue to serve as critical stopgaps against potentially sweeping policy changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025