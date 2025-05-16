Left Menu

Shake-up in Brazilian Football Confederation Leadership: Legal Rulings and Reinstatements

A Rio de Janeiro court ordered the removal of the CBF board over alleged forgery accusations involving former president Antonio Carlos Nunes de Lima. Despite a temporary replacement, Rodrigues was reinstated in January by Justice Minister Gilmar Mendes and re-elected to continue his tenure until 2030.

In a dramatic turn of events, a Rio de Janeiro court has mandated the removal of the Brazilian Football Confederation's (CBF) board, including current president Ednaldo Rodrigues. This decision follows allegations of signature forgery involving former president Antonio Carlos Nunes de Lima, leading to significant ramifications within the organization.

The legal order places CBF Vice President Fernando Jose Sarney as the interim leader, tasked with organizing elections for vacant executive positions urgently. This shake-up arrives despite Rodrigues's prior removal in December 2023 by the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice, following alleged procedural discrepancies in his election.

In a twist, Rodrigues was reinstated just a month later by Justice Minister Gilmar Mendes, fearing potential repercussions from FIFA, which opposes governmental interference in football administrations. Rodrigues resumed his presidency and was subsequently re-elected in March to lead until 2030, amid assurances of compliance with international football governance standards.

