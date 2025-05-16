Left Menu

Syria and DP World Forge Landmark $800 Million Port Deal Post-Sanctions

The Syrian government and DP World have solidified an $800 million MoU to enhance the port of Tartous, following lifted U.S. sanctions. This partnership aims to develop trade zones and boost Syria's economy. The decision follows discussions among U.S. President Trump and leaders from Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Syrian government, together with DP World, has embarked on a significant $800 million venture to develop the port of Tartous. This comes in the wake of lifted U.S. sanctions, enabling foreign investments aimed at rejuvenating Syria's economy, as reported by Syrian state news agency SANA.

The memorandum of understanding facilitates the development, management, and operation of a multi-purpose terminal at Tartous, marking a collaboration to establish industrial and free trade zones. DP World, under the aegis of Dubai World from the UAE, is aiming to anchor its presence in Syria's evolving economic landscape.

This landmark agreement coincides with U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to lift long-standing sanctions on Syria, announced during his visit to Riyadh. In discussions with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, the sanctions' removal is poised to enhance Syria's global financial integration and foster humanitarian advances.

