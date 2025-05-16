Delhi's New Data Hub: Streamlining Welfare Schemes
Delhi government plans a 'Unified Data Hub' to ensure genuine beneficiaries of welfare schemes, curbing ineligible access and duplication. The hub, developed by the IT Department, will collect detailed personal and household data for accurate eligibility processing across various departments, streamlining welfare services.
The Delhi government is set to modernize its welfare distribution by developing a 'Unified Data Hub', aimed at ensuring that only eligible recipients benefit from varied social schemes, officials announced on Thursday.
In an effort spearheaded by the Information Technology Department, this data hub will amalgamate information from multiple departments, effectively weeding out unqualified individuals and eliminating duplicate entries where the same individuals receive government subsidized services multiple times.
This comprehensive database will compile citizens' personal and household details, allowing precise assessment of their eligibility for welfare schemes, thus optimizing service delivery and enhancing transparency across the board.
