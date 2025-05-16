Seoul Strives for Trade Deal Amid Political Uncertainty

South Korea's push to finalize a trade agreement with the U.S. by a July deadline faces potential delays amid domestic political upheaval. Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun confirmed ongoing negotiations but cited possible timeline adjustments due to pressing internal political dynamics.

The commitment to advancing talks with the U.S. comes after the imposition of 25% tariffs on South Korean imports by the Trump administration. Despite leadership changes with the departure of key figures like Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, efforts to engage in technical discussions next week will continue.

Negotiations are set to tackle various essential areas including tariffs, economic security, and currency policy. South Korea maintains its stance on excluding defense cost discussions while considering Google's data transfer request as part of broader negotiations.

