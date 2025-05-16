Left Menu

Seoul Strives for Trade Deal Amid Political Uncertainty

South Korea aims to secure a trade deal with the U.S. by July but faces potential setbacks due to domestic political changes. Technical discussions will focus on tariffs, economic cooperation, and other issues. Despite uncertainties, efforts continue to reach an agreement beneficial for both nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 15:59 IST
Seoul Strives for Trade Deal Amid Political Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korea's push to finalize a trade agreement with the U.S. by a July deadline faces potential delays amid domestic political upheaval. Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun confirmed ongoing negotiations but cited possible timeline adjustments due to pressing internal political dynamics.

The commitment to advancing talks with the U.S. comes after the imposition of 25% tariffs on South Korean imports by the Trump administration. Despite leadership changes with the departure of key figures like Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, efforts to engage in technical discussions next week will continue.

Negotiations are set to tackle various essential areas including tariffs, economic security, and currency policy. South Korea maintains its stance on excluding defense cost discussions while considering Google's data transfer request as part of broader negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

