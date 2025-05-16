Rivers of Strife: India's Water Maneuvering Amid Indus Treaty Dispute

India is poised to significantly boost its water withdrawal from the Indus river system, which sustains Pakistani agriculture, following a terrorist attack claimed by India to be backed by Pakistan. This decision puts a decades-old water-sharing treaty in jeopardy, escalating tensions between the two nations.

The Indian government has suspended its involvement in the Indus Waters Treaty, signed in 1960, in retaliation for the April attack in Indian Kashmir, which resulted in 26 civilian deaths. Despite Pakistan's denial of involvement, and a recent ceasefire, India is accelerating plans for water projects on rivers primarily designated for Pakistan, such as the Chenab.

The suspension of the treaty, regarded as a successful model of international water-sharing, raises concerns of further diplomatic and ecological consequences, as both countries rely heavily on these water resources. Experts warn that weaponizing water amid geopolitical tensions could have dire impacts on regional stability.

