In a high-profile trial, Russian-controlled authorities in eastern Ukraine have sentenced an Australian national, Oscar Jenkins, to 13 years in a maximum security prison for his involvement in the conflict against Russian forces. Reports confirm Jenkins' participation as a mercenary fighting alongside Ukrainian troops.

A court found Jenkins guilty of engaging in combat against Russian forces from March to December 2024. Previously, Jenkins, a teacher hailing from Melbourne, was reported by Australian media to have been serving alongside the Ukrainian military when Russian troops captured him.

In a separate incident in January, the Australian government confronted Russia's ambassador following media reports, later proven false, of Jenkins' death while in Russian custody. The situation underscores rising international tensions and complex military allegiances in the ongoing conflict.

