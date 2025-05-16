Peace Eludes Ukrainian Frontline Despite Talks in Turkey
As Russian and Ukrainian officials gathered in Turkey for peace talks, Ukrainian artillery commander Roman, known by the call sign 'Cowboy', continued fighting near Donetsk. Despite dialogue attempts, the frontline remains active, with Roman's unit receiving and returning artillery fire against Russian positions, expressing skepticism about a potential ceasefire.
In a vivid contrast to peace discussions unfolding in Turkey, the reality on Ukraine's frontline remains dire. Ukrainian artillery commander Roman, 26, engaged in battle on Thursday evening as Russian strikes neared his position in Donetsk.
Despite the diplomatic efforts in Turkey—marking the first dialogue since 2022—Roman and his unit held little hope for a ceasefire. Roman emphasized, 'At the moment peace is not possible,' expressing doubts over Russia's commitment to a temporary halt requested by Kyiv.
While negotiators met in Istanbul, Roman's team conducted artillery exchanges with Russian forces. This frontline reality stands as a stark reminder against the backdrop of stalled talks, highlighting the ongoing challenges in realizing peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Russia
- peace talks
- artillery
- frontline
- Donetsk
- ceasefire
- negotiations
- Turkey
- war
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate Along India-Pakistan Border After Ceasefire Violations
BJP Leader Applauds Indian Army's Strong Response to Pakistan's Ceasefire Violations
Tensions Rise as Ceasefire Violations Escalate Along India-Pakistan Border
Ceasefire Breach Sparks Tension Along Indo-Pak Border
Cyber Frontlines: India Thwarts Pakistan-Backed Hacking on Key Websites