In a vivid contrast to peace discussions unfolding in Turkey, the reality on Ukraine's frontline remains dire. Ukrainian artillery commander Roman, 26, engaged in battle on Thursday evening as Russian strikes neared his position in Donetsk.

Despite the diplomatic efforts in Turkey—marking the first dialogue since 2022—Roman and his unit held little hope for a ceasefire. Roman emphasized, 'At the moment peace is not possible,' expressing doubts over Russia's commitment to a temporary halt requested by Kyiv.

While negotiators met in Istanbul, Roman's team conducted artillery exchanges with Russian forces. This frontline reality stands as a stark reminder against the backdrop of stalled talks, highlighting the ongoing challenges in realizing peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)