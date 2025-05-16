Left Menu

Arrests Intensify in Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam Investigation

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Andhra Pradesh has arrested two individuals, Dhanunjaya Reddy and Krishna Mohan Reddy, in connection with an alleged liquor scam during the previous YSRCP regime. This follows the denial of their anticipatory bail by the Supreme Court. The Enforcement Directorate is also probing the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 16-05-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 21:26 IST
Arrests Intensify in Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Investigation Team investigating the alleged liquor scam in Andhra Pradesh under the previous YSRCP regime has made fresh arrests. On Friday, Dhanunjaya Reddy and Krishna Mohan Reddy were detained following an intensive interrogation by the SIT.

Dhanunjaya Reddy, a retired IAS official, allegedly played a crucial role in the former administration, while Krishna Mohan Reddy served as an Officer on Special Duty to the ex-Chief Minister. Their arrest follows the Supreme Court's dismissal of their anticipatory bail pleas linked to the scandal.

Earlier, the SAT also detained Balaji Govindappa, Executive Director of Bharati Cement company, as part of the probe. The Enforcement Directorate is conducting a parallel investigation into potential money laundering activities stemming from a 2024 economic offences FIR.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025