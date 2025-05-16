Arrests Intensify in Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam Investigation

The Special Investigation Team investigating the alleged liquor scam in Andhra Pradesh under the previous YSRCP regime has made fresh arrests. On Friday, Dhanunjaya Reddy and Krishna Mohan Reddy were detained following an intensive interrogation by the SIT.

Dhanunjaya Reddy, a retired IAS official, allegedly played a crucial role in the former administration, while Krishna Mohan Reddy served as an Officer on Special Duty to the ex-Chief Minister. Their arrest follows the Supreme Court's dismissal of their anticipatory bail pleas linked to the scandal.

Earlier, the SAT also detained Balaji Govindappa, Executive Director of Bharati Cement company, as part of the probe. The Enforcement Directorate is conducting a parallel investigation into potential money laundering activities stemming from a 2024 economic offences FIR.

(With inputs from agencies.)