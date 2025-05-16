Tragic Murder Unfolds: Woman Found Dead in Patna

A 28-year-old woman's gruesome murder has sent shockwaves through Patna, with her body found in a rented apartment, police revealed on Friday.

The police have arrested Suraj Kumar, who admitted to committing the crime after a dispute. The victim, originally from Muzaffarpur, had been living alone in the city.

CCTV footage showed Kumar as the last visitor to her flat. According to Superintendent of Police Sweety Sahrawat, Kumar confessed to using scissors to slit her throat and attempted to destroy evidence by burning her body with LPG. Investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)