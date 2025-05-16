Tragic Murder Unfolds: Woman Found Dead in Patna
A 28-year-old woman's body was discovered in Patna with her throat slit and partially burnt. Police apprehended Suraj Kumar, who confessed to the murder after an altercation. The victim was a Muzaffarpur native living alone in Patna. Further investigation continues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 16-05-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 22:17 IST
A 28-year-old woman's gruesome murder has sent shockwaves through Patna, with her body found in a rented apartment, police revealed on Friday.
The police have arrested Suraj Kumar, who admitted to committing the crime after a dispute. The victim, originally from Muzaffarpur, had been living alone in the city.
CCTV footage showed Kumar as the last visitor to her flat. According to Superintendent of Police Sweety Sahrawat, Kumar confessed to using scissors to slit her throat and attempted to destroy evidence by burning her body with LPG. Investigations are underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
