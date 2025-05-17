Left Menu

Macron Calls for Urgent Action Amid Gaza Humanitarian Crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as intolerable, urging immediate ceasefire and enhanced delivery of humanitarian aid. Macron intends to discuss the crisis with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump, who acknowledges the escalating hunger crisis.

17-05-2025
French President Emmanuel Macron has described the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as intolerable and called for immediate action. Attending a meeting in Albania with European leaders, Macron stressed the urgency of a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas and the restoration of humanitarian aid access.

Macron aims to discuss the dire situation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and has previously raised the issue with U.S. President Donald Trump. Despite Trump's recent Middle East tour, no progress was made towards a new ceasefire, as Israel continues its military campaign.

Trump has acknowledged the severe hunger crisis worsening in Gaza, highlighting the critical need for aid deliveries. Macron's comments underscore the mounting international pressure for a resolution to the escalating humanitarian disaster.

