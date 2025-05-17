Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales
The Trump administration has settled lawsuits to allow the sale of devices allowing semiautomatic rifles to fire like machine guns. This decision ends litigation from Biden's era and mandates returning seized devices. The National Association for Gun Rights praised the decision, while gun control groups criticized it.
In a controversial move, the Trump administration has agreed to permit the sale of devices that enable semiautomatic rifles to fire as quickly as machine guns. This development arises from a settlement resolved by the Department of Justice, following lawsuits initially instigated under Joe Biden's administration.
Attorney General Pamela Bondi emphasized the administration's commitment to the 2nd Amendment, declaring the end of a cycle of litigation aimed at enhancing public safety. Critics, however, such as Vanessa Gonzalez from the gun control group Giffords, have warned that this decision effectively legalizes machine guns and could result in loss of lives.
The settlement includes returning all forced-reset triggers seized or surrendered during the litigation to original owners. The decision has garnered praise from the National Association for Gun Rights, marking what they claim as a new era of accountability within federal regulatory bodies concerning gun ownership rights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
