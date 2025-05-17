Tragedy Strikes as Russian Attack Hits Ukrainian Civilian Bus

A harrowing Russian attack on a civilian bus in Ukraine's Sumy region has left at least eight people dead and injured five others, according to local authorities. The assault highlights the fragile state of affairs between the two nations.

Ihor Tkachenko, head of Sumy's military administration, reported the incident via the Telegram messaging app, detailing the casualties and the immediate deployment of medics and rescue teams to the scene of the tragedy.

This devastating attack occurred mere hours after the first direct peace talks in three years between Russia and Ukraine, underscoring the complexity and challenges in resolving the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)