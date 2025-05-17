Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Russian Attack Hits Ukrainian Civilian Bus

A tragic Russian attack on a civilian bus in Ukraine's Sumy region resulted in eight deaths and five injuries, as confirmed by Ihor Tkachenko, head of Sumy's military administration. This incident took place just hours after Russia and Ukraine engaged in their first direct peace talks in three years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 10:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A harrowing Russian attack on a civilian bus in Ukraine's Sumy region has left at least eight people dead and injured five others, according to local authorities. The assault highlights the fragile state of affairs between the two nations.

Ihor Tkachenko, head of Sumy's military administration, reported the incident via the Telegram messaging app, detailing the casualties and the immediate deployment of medics and rescue teams to the scene of the tragedy.

This devastating attack occurred mere hours after the first direct peace talks in three years between Russia and Ukraine, underscoring the complexity and challenges in resolving the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

