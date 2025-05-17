Tragedy Strikes as Russian Attack Hits Ukrainian Civilian Bus
A tragic Russian attack on a civilian bus in Ukraine's Sumy region resulted in eight deaths and five injuries, as confirmed by Ihor Tkachenko, head of Sumy's military administration. This incident took place just hours after Russia and Ukraine engaged in their first direct peace talks in three years.
