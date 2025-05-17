Left Menu

Tragic Drone Strike Amidst Peace Efforts: A Tale of Conflict in Sumy

A tragic drone attack in Sumy killed nine people and injured four amidst ongoing peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. This incident raises questions about the targeting of civilians, as both sides deny such actions. The peace negotiations in Turkey failed to achieve a temporary ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 10:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating drone strike by Russian forces hit a bus, claiming the lives of nine individuals and injuring four others in Ukraine's Sumy region, according to Ukrainian authorities. The attack occurred just hours after Moscow and Kyiv engaged in their first direct peace talks in years.

Ukraine's National Police denounced the attack as a 'cynical war crime' through a statement on Telegram, while Ihor Tkachenko, head of Sumy's military administration, confirmed ongoing rescue operations. Despite Friday's meeting between Russian and Ukrainian officials in Turkey, no temporary ceasefire was established.

Images released by Ukraine's police displayed a devastated dark blue passenger van with its roof torn off and windows shattered. As the conflict continues, civilian casualties rise, with Russia and Ukraine both denying targeting non-combatants. Reuters has yet to independently verify the Ukrainian claims, and Russia has not commented on the report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

