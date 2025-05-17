India's Unifying Stance: All-Party Delegations Battle Terrorism Globally
India sends seven all-party delegations to deliver a strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism to key global partners. This diplomatic effort, following Operation Sindoor, aims to uphold national unity and emphasize the country's resolute stance on combating terrorism, bringing together leaders from across the political spectrum.
- Country:
- India
India has embarked on a global diplomatic mission, sending seven all-party delegations to key partner countries to advocate for zero tolerance against terrorism. These delegations feature leaders from both the ruling and opposition parties, showcasing a unified front in response to terrorism.
The initiative comes on the heels of Operation Sindoor and amid ongoing tensions with Pakistan. The selected MPs will engage with international counterparts, promoting India's national consensus and steadfast approach to tackling terrorism in all its manifestations.
The move has been hailed as a powerful reflection of national unity, transcending political divisions. India's firm stance, reiterated by prominent voices like Shashi Tharoor, emphasizes that terrorism remains an intolerable act, aligning international support against cross-border threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
