Bangladeshi Couple Arrested Again for Illegal Stay in India
A Bangladeshi couple, previously arrested in 2020 for illegal stay, were detained again in Chhattisgarh's Durg district. They initially misled authorities with fake identities and documents. The couple, with a history of living and working in India under false pretenses, face charges under multiple acts.
- Country:
- India
A Bangladeshi couple was arrested for the second time in Chhattisgarh's Durg district for illegal stay, according to local authorities. The police revealed that Mohammad Rasel Sheikh and his wife Shahida Khatun had previously been apprehended in 2020 for the same offense.
The Special Task Force identified the duo while searching for illegal Bangladeshi/Rohingya migrants residing in the state. The couple had masqueraded under false identities and were using fake Aadhaar cards. The investigation indicated that they had moved from West Bengal to Mumbai before settling in Durg.
Originally entering India illegally, they returned in 2017 on legitimate documents but extended their stay illegally. The couple faces charges under several legal statutes including the Foreigners Act, and further investigations are ongoing, police stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Goa Police Crackdown: 'Matka Queen' Jaya Chheda Arrested
Tragic End in Fatorda: Husband Arrested for Wife's Death
Ex-Indian Mujahideen Operative Arrested Amid Crackdown on Terror Networks
Kolkata Hotel Inferno: Alleged Negligence Leads to Arrests
Fake Cardiologist Arrested After Fatal Surgeries Spark Outrage