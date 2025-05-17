Tensions Escalate: Israel's New Offensive Threatens Gaza Stability
Israel's airforce has intensified attacks on Gaza, resulting in a significant number of casualties as the region braces for a ground offensive. The escalating conflict, described by Israel as 'Operation Gideon's Wagons', aims to weaken Hamas. International pressure mounts for ceasefire talks and humanitarian aid deliveries.
In a significant intensification of the ongoing conflict, Israeli airstrikes over the past 24 hours have killed at least 146 Palestinians in Gaza, with hundreds more injured, according to local health authorities. This marks one of the deadliest phases since the ceasefire collapsed.
As the Middle Eastern region witnesses a dramatic escalation, Israel is gearing up for a ground offensive termed 'Operation Gideon's Wagons' aimed at debilitating Hamas. Amid these developments, U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to the region concluded without apparent progress towards peace.
Amid international condemnation and calls for humanitarian aid, the Gaza health system nears collapse, exacerbated by Israel's blockade. Discussions over potential displacement of Palestinians are reportedly underway, though met with widespread rejection by Palestinian authorities and residents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise as Ceasefire Violations Escalate Along India-Pakistan Border
Pakistan's Tangled Past with Terror: Admissions Amidst Recent Conflict
Tensions Escalate Along India-Pakistan Border After Ceasefire Violations
BJP Leader Applauds Indian Army's Strong Response to Pakistan's Ceasefire Violations
Darfur’s Children Face Catastrophe as Conflict Escalates