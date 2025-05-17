Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Israel's New Offensive Threatens Gaza Stability

Israel's airforce has intensified attacks on Gaza, resulting in a significant number of casualties as the region braces for a ground offensive. The escalating conflict, described by Israel as 'Operation Gideon's Wagons', aims to weaken Hamas. International pressure mounts for ceasefire talks and humanitarian aid deliveries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 15:45 IST
Tensions Escalate: Israel's New Offensive Threatens Gaza Stability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant intensification of the ongoing conflict, Israeli airstrikes over the past 24 hours have killed at least 146 Palestinians in Gaza, with hundreds more injured, according to local health authorities. This marks one of the deadliest phases since the ceasefire collapsed.

As the Middle Eastern region witnesses a dramatic escalation, Israel is gearing up for a ground offensive termed 'Operation Gideon's Wagons' aimed at debilitating Hamas. Amid these developments, U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to the region concluded without apparent progress towards peace.

Amid international condemnation and calls for humanitarian aid, the Gaza health system nears collapse, exacerbated by Israel's blockade. Discussions over potential displacement of Palestinians are reportedly underway, though met with widespread rejection by Palestinian authorities and residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025