Tensions Escalate: Israel's New Offensive Threatens Gaza Stability

In a significant intensification of the ongoing conflict, Israeli airstrikes over the past 24 hours have killed at least 146 Palestinians in Gaza, with hundreds more injured, according to local health authorities. This marks one of the deadliest phases since the ceasefire collapsed.

As the Middle Eastern region witnesses a dramatic escalation, Israel is gearing up for a ground offensive termed 'Operation Gideon's Wagons' aimed at debilitating Hamas. Amid these developments, U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to the region concluded without apparent progress towards peace.

Amid international condemnation and calls for humanitarian aid, the Gaza health system nears collapse, exacerbated by Israel's blockade. Discussions over potential displacement of Palestinians are reportedly underway, though met with widespread rejection by Palestinian authorities and residents.

