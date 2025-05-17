The Silent Chairs: India's Deputy Speaker Absence Conundrum
In India, a significant gap is seen in the appointment of deputy speakers across state assemblies, with Jharkhand not electing one for over 20 years. This report highlights the systemic issue faced by several states and Union territories, affecting legislative functionality and governance.
In a surprising revelation, a report by PRS Legislative Research highlights that eight Indian state assemblies lack deputy speakers, with Jharkhand notably not electing one for over 20 years. This systemic lapse challenges the legislative processes and governance dynamics within these states.
The report, titled 'Annual Review of State Laws, 2024,' reveals that the average legislative assembly met for only 20 days last year, raising questions about the efficiency and integrity of state governance. Article 178 of India's Constitution mandates the election of a deputy speaker, yet this requirement remains unmet in eight states and Union territories.
This prolonged absence could significantly impact legislative operations, particularly concerning the deputy speaker's role in officiating during speaker vacancies and managing no-confidence motions. The findings underscore a pressing need for auditing legislative practices to bolster democratic accountability and governance.
