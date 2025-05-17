Ceasefire Talks Amid Escalating Conflict: Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

Israel and Hamas resumed ceasefire talks on Saturday in Qatar, despite intensifying violence that has killed hundreds over 72 hours. Israeli forces are preparing a large-scale ground invasion, heightening global concern over Gaza's 2.3 million residents.

Palestinian health authorities reported at least 146 fatalities on the third day of Israel's latest bombing campaign, one of the deadliest since the ceasefire collapsed in March. Injuries number in the hundreds, with many still buried under rubble. Israel's new campaign, "Operation Gideon's Chariots," follows U.S. President Donald Trump's recent visit to the Middle East. All supplies entering Gaza have been halted since March, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

The negotiations in Doha are addressing key issues, including ending the war and prisoner swaps. Israel has escalated its military operations without agreeing to a ceasefire or lifting its blockade, aiming for "operational control" in Gaza. Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate, with a looming famine, according to U.N. experts.

