Operation Gideon Chariots Intensifies in Gaza Amid Rising Tensions
Israel has launched a major military operation in the Gaza Strip, dubbed Operation Gideon Chariots, to pressure Hamas into releasing hostages. The operation follows a series of Israeli strikes, coinciding with stalled negotiations in Doha and ongoing humanitarian concerns due to a prolonged blockade.
Israel intensified its military efforts in the Gaza Strip with the launch of Operation Gideon Chariots aimed at pressuring Hamas to release hostages. The operation follows a series of deadly strikes amid negotiations stalemate in Doha and unresolved humanitarian concerns due to an ongoing blockade.
Defence Minister Israel Katz announced the operation is proceeding with significant force, as Prime Minister Netanyahu seeks to dismantle the militant group. The action aligns with Israel's persistent strikes that have claimed numerous lives and heightened tensions in the region.
Humanitarian aid remains stalled despite U.S. efforts during a recent Middle East trip. A new aid organization backed by the U.S. is set to intervene, though concerns persist within the humanitarian community about aligning with foundational principles.
