Left Menu

Jodhpur Teacher Busted in Fake Degree Racket

A senior government teacher, Babulal Patel, was arrested for distributing fake degree certificates for the B.PEd recruitment exam. Arrested in Delhi, Patel had been on the run, hiding mainly in Assam. He was linked to two other cases of providing fake degrees in Rajasthan's lecture recruitment exams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 17-05-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 20:45 IST
Jodhpur Teacher Busted in Fake Degree Racket
  • Country:
  • India

Jodhpur police have apprehended a senior government teacher involved in a fake degree racket. Babulal Patel, who taught English in a government school in Luni, was detained at Delhi railway station while on a train from Assam.

Patel allegedly provided fraudulent Bachelor of Physical Education certificates to recruitment exam candidates. The Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) in Jaipur is handling the investigation.

Since the operation began, 17 individuals, including university officials, have been arrested. Patel, motivated by a spiritual connection to Assam, evaded capture until now. He's implicated in other cases involving fake degrees from the Rajasthan Public Service Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025