Jodhpur Teacher Busted in Fake Degree Racket

Jodhpur police have apprehended a senior government teacher involved in a fake degree racket. Babulal Patel, who taught English in a government school in Luni, was detained at Delhi railway station while on a train from Assam.

Patel allegedly provided fraudulent Bachelor of Physical Education certificates to recruitment exam candidates. The Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) in Jaipur is handling the investigation.

Since the operation began, 17 individuals, including university officials, have been arrested. Patel, motivated by a spiritual connection to Assam, evaded capture until now. He's implicated in other cases involving fake degrees from the Rajasthan Public Service Commission.

