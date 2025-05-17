VP Dhankhar Urges Economic Nationalism, Lauds Operation Sindoor at Jaipuria Convocation

Addressing the youth and thought leaders of tomorrow, Vice-President of India Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar delivered a powerful speech on nationalism, economic prudence, counterterrorism, and education at the Annual Convocation of Jaipuria Institute of Management held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The event was graced by eminent dignitaries including Shri Sharad Jaipuria, Chairman, Board of Governors; Smt. Anjali Jaipuria; and Shri Shreevats Jaipuria, Vice Chairman of the institute.

Call for Economic Nationalism and Strategic Trade Policies

In his keynote address, Vice-President Dhankhar raised a clarion call for economic nationalism, urging citizens and industries to rethink their roles in shaping India’s security and sovereignty. He questioned whether India should continue empowering nations that remain hostile to its interests.

“Can we afford to empower countries that are inimical to our interests? Time has come when each one of us must deeply think about economic nationalism,” he emphasized.

Dhankhar warned against bolstering adversarial economies through tourism, trade, and imports. He advocated for redirecting Indian economic activity inward to benefit domestic production and security, and encouraged a "nation-first" mindset starting from early childhood education.

Security Beyond Borders: Operation Sindoor and India’s Assertive Stand

Praising India’s proactive defense posture, the Vice-President lauded Operation Sindoor as a strategic and moral triumph. He saluted the Indian Armed Forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for the successful cross-border counterterrorism strike.

Referring to the deadly Pahalgam attack, the Vice-President described the retaliation as a befitting and calibrated military response:

“Indian Armed Forces targeted Jaish-e-Mohammed at Bahawalpur, deep inside Pakistan territory. No one is asking for proof now. The world has seen and acknowledged.”

He likened the Indian response to the U.S. operation that eliminated Osama bin Laden on May 2, 2011, asserting that Bharat had acted with the same decisiveness. The strike, he said, was precisely designed to minimize collateral damage and target only the terrorists.

“This was India’s deepest-ever cross-border strike… a new benchmark has been set in the fight against terrorism.”

Strengthening National Identity and Guarding Against External Influence

The Vice-President’s address also touched upon the cultural and civilisational roots of India, noting its 5,000-year-old heritage. He emphasized that India's values should not be diluted by anti-national rhetoric or unchecked foreign academic influences.

“How can we countenance or overlook narratives that are anti-national? Foreign universities coming to this country is something which requires filtration… It is something we have to be extremely careful about.”

Dhankhar stressed that national sovereignty must remain sacrosanct not just in geopolitical terms but also in educational and ideological spaces.

Reforming Education and Promoting Corporate-Driven Research

Cautioning against the commodification of essential services, he condemned the commercialisation of education and healthcare, which he said must remain social goods rooted in Indian civilisational ethos.

“Education and health as per our civilization ethos are not areas to make money. These are areas to give back to society.”

In a direct appeal to corporate leaders, the Vice-President highlighted the need for investment in research and innovation, urging them to utilize CSR funds to support academic institutions and scientific exploration.

Self-Reliance in Technology Development

Ending on a forward-looking note, Shri Dhankhar reminded the audience that technological dependency is a strategic vulnerability.

“Gone are the days when we could wait for others to develop technology. If we do that, we are handicapped right from the beginning, we must avoid that.”

He reiterated that the nation's youth must be empowered not just with knowledge but with a deep sense of responsibility toward the nation’s future.

The event was a fusion of patriotism, strategic vision, and academic excellence—setting a precedent for how convocation ceremonies can double as platforms for national discourse.