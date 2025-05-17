Court Frames Charges Against 50 in Violent Mosque Protest Incident

Ahead of the upcoming trial, a local court took decisive action on Saturday by framing charges against 50 individuals accused of attempted murder, rioting, and other offenses linked to the violent protests that erupted on November 24 last year. The unrest took place during a court-ordered survey of a mosque.

Additional District Sessions Judge Ragini Singh rejected discharge applications from multiple defendants. Assistant District Government Advocate Hariom Prakash Saini stated that, despite defense arguments claiming wrongful detainment without solid evidence, the prosecution produced compelling video footage and documented evidence that implicated all 50 accused in the incident.

The formal charge sheet was filed on February 21, and the accused face grave charges under various sections of BNS. With discharge applications dismissed, the trial is set to continue with a hearing on May 26, where the prosecution will start presenting its case. The backdrop to these charges was violence in Sambhal, resulting in four deaths and numerous injuries during protests over a mosque survey.

(With inputs from agencies.)