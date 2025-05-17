Social Media Influence Leads to Ransom Call Arrest
Two juveniles in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, were detained for attempting to extort Rs 20 lakh from a bullion trader. Inspired by a social media video, they made a threatening call, resulting in police action and their eventual capture. Legal proceedings are underway, and they are being sent to a juvenile home.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulandshahr | Updated: 17-05-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 22:30 IST
- Country:
- India
In a startling case of crime inspired by social media, two juveniles in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, were detained for allegedly trying to extort Rs 20 lakh from a local trader.
The incident came to light after the bullion trader received a threatening phone call late on Friday, prompting him to alert the police.
Investigations revealed the young culprits were motivated by content on Instagram. Legal actions are proceeding as both are set to be sent to a juvenile home.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dramatic Encounter Leads to Arrest in Policeman Shooting Case
From the Line of Control to the Heart of India: A Policeman's Pledge
Cyber Police Recover Lost Fortune: A High-Stakes Error Reversed
Dramatic Capture: Madhya Pradesh Police Nab Alleged Shooter Following Fierce Encounter
Woman dies when a bomb she is carrying explodes in the Greek city of Thessaloniki, police say, reports AP.