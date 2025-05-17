Social Media Influence Leads to Ransom Call Arrest

In a startling case of crime inspired by social media, two juveniles in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, were detained for allegedly trying to extort Rs 20 lakh from a local trader.

The incident came to light after the bullion trader received a threatening phone call late on Friday, prompting him to alert the police.

Investigations revealed the young culprits were motivated by content on Instagram. Legal actions are proceeding as both are set to be sent to a juvenile home.

(With inputs from agencies.)