Left Menu

Social Media Influence Leads to Ransom Call Arrest

Two juveniles in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, were detained for attempting to extort Rs 20 lakh from a bullion trader. Inspired by a social media video, they made a threatening call, resulting in police action and their eventual capture. Legal proceedings are underway, and they are being sent to a juvenile home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulandshahr | Updated: 17-05-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 22:30 IST
Social Media Influence Leads to Ransom Call Arrest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling case of crime inspired by social media, two juveniles in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, were detained for allegedly trying to extort Rs 20 lakh from a local trader.

The incident came to light after the bullion trader received a threatening phone call late on Friday, prompting him to alert the police.

Investigations revealed the young culprits were motivated by content on Instagram. Legal actions are proceeding as both are set to be sent to a juvenile home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025