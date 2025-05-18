Fertility Clinic Explosion Rocks Palm Springs: FBI Investigates

An explosion in the upscale city of Palm Springs, California, has left one person dead and caused significant damage to a local fertility clinic. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has dispatched bomb technicians to investigate the incident, believed to involve a car explosion.

The clinic, operated by Dr. Maher Abdallah, sustained damage to its office space, though fortunately the IVF lab and stored embryos remained unharmed. Law enforcement officials have yet to confirm a motive behind the explosion, which rocked the neighborhood and scattered debris across multiple lanes.

Eyewitnesses, including Rhino Williams and Nima Tabrizi, recounted the terrifying blast, describing a plume of dark smoke and the sight of human remains. The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives continue to investigate the cause, as authorities urge residents to avoid the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)