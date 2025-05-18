Fertility Clinic Explosion Rocks Palm Springs: FBI Investigates
An explosion in Palm Springs damaged a fertility clinic and is being investigated by the FBI. One person is believed dead, while no motive has been disclosed. Despite damage, stored embryos at the clinic are unharmed. Witnesses described a powerful blast with debris scattered across the area.
An explosion in the upscale city of Palm Springs, California, has left one person dead and caused significant damage to a local fertility clinic. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has dispatched bomb technicians to investigate the incident, believed to involve a car explosion.
The clinic, operated by Dr. Maher Abdallah, sustained damage to its office space, though fortunately the IVF lab and stored embryos remained unharmed. Law enforcement officials have yet to confirm a motive behind the explosion, which rocked the neighborhood and scattered debris across multiple lanes.
Eyewitnesses, including Rhino Williams and Nima Tabrizi, recounted the terrifying blast, describing a plume of dark smoke and the sight of human remains. The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives continue to investigate the cause, as authorities urge residents to avoid the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
