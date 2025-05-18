Left Menu

Odisha YouTubers and Alleged Spy Network: A Digital Trail

The Odisha Police are investigating a purported connection between a Puri YouTuber and Jyoti Malhotra, charged with espionage links to Pakistan. Malhotra, a popular YouTuber, allegedly interacted with a Pakistani official. Authorities are probing her visit to Puri and interactions with a local YouTuber.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-05-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 15:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Odisha Police have launched an investigation into possible connections between a Puri-based YouTuber and Jyoti Malhotra, who was recently arrested for allegedly passing sensitive information to Pakistani intelligence operatives, according to an official statement provided on Sunday.

Authorities discovered that Malhotra, a well-known YouTuber with a channel named 'Travel with JO' and originating from Hisar, Haryana, visited Puri in September 2024. During this visit, she reportedly established contact with another YouTuber residing in the coastal town, as stated by Puri Superintendent of Police Vinit Agrawal.

The investigation is exploring various angles, including Malhotra's connections and her interactions during her Puri visit. It remains a matter of national security, urging cooperation from the Puri YouTuber's family and a wider engagement with central agencies to determine the full scope of these alleged espionage activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

