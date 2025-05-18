Major Drug Bust in Uttar Pradesh: Trafficker Arrested with Rs 50 Lakh Worth Smack
A drug trafficker was apprehended with 503 grams of smack in Uttar Pradesh, estimated at Rs 50 lakh internationally. Mehboob was arrested near Chaina Chowk, with Rs 1,200 cash, phones, and a motorcycle confiscated. Investigations continue to identify the source and distribution network.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 18-05-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 18:17 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant drug bust, law enforcement authorities arrested a trafficker in Uttar Pradesh with a hefty haul of 503 grams of smack, valued around Rs 50 lakh on the global market.
The accused, identified as Mehboob from Hamjagarh village, was intercepted by a police team near Chaina Chowk. Alongside the illegal narcotic, officials seized cash, mobile phones, and a motorcycle from the suspect.
The operation is part of ongoing efforts to dismantle drug networks, with inquiries launched to trace the origin and distribution channels of the narcotics. The suspect faces charges under the NDPS Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- drug bust
- Uttar Pradesh
- trafficker
- smack
- police
- arrest
- seized
- Narcotic Drugs
- NDPS Act
- Gangoh
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversial Web Show 'House Arrest' Under Legal Scrutiny
Dramatic Encounter Leads to Arrest in Policeman Shooting Case
Father and Son Arrested for Temple Idol Desecration in Pune District
Crackdown on 'Defending Pakistan' Continues with 37 Arrests
From the Line of Control to the Heart of India: A Policeman's Pledge