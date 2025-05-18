Major Drug Bust in Uttar Pradesh: Trafficker Arrested with Rs 50 Lakh Worth Smack

In a significant drug bust, law enforcement authorities arrested a trafficker in Uttar Pradesh with a hefty haul of 503 grams of smack, valued around Rs 50 lakh on the global market.

The accused, identified as Mehboob from Hamjagarh village, was intercepted by a police team near Chaina Chowk. Alongside the illegal narcotic, officials seized cash, mobile phones, and a motorcycle from the suspect.

The operation is part of ongoing efforts to dismantle drug networks, with inquiries launched to trace the origin and distribution channels of the narcotics. The suspect faces charges under the NDPS Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)