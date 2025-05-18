Left Menu

Militants Strike in Balochistan: Four Levies Soldiers Killed

Militants attacked a check post in Balochistan's Khuzdar district on the CPEC route, killing four levies soldiers. The attackers, believed to be BLA militants, fled the scene. The incident highlights rising security challenges in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 18-05-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 18:26 IST
Militants Strike in Balochistan: Four Levies Soldiers Killed
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a tragic turn of events, four levies soldiers lost their lives after militants launched an attack on a check post in Balochistan's Khuzdar district. The strategic location of this attack, along the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor route, has raised alarms.

This deadly incident, which occurred on Saturday evening in the Nal area of the district, saw masked gunmen strike at security forces before making a swift getaway, according to police sources.

While no group has officially claimed the attack, security officials suspect it to be the handiwork of the Balochistan Liberation Army, a group notorious for terrorist activities in the mineral-rich province.

(With inputs from agencies.)

