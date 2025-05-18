Clash over Temple Construction Sparks Controversy in Malda

Tensions flared in West Bengal's Malda district as Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari alleged attacks on the Sanatani community over temple construction, leading to looting and vandalism.

Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition, claimed on social media that violence erupted late Saturday night, blaming 'radical extremist elements' for the assault in Ratua. His assertion that the community's homes, shops, and vehicles were targeted paints a dire picture.

Conversely, West Bengal Police dismissed these allegations, attributing the incident to a 'minor issue' regarding e-rickshaw parking disputes. Authorities described the clash as a brief confrontation between local groups, thus denying the charges of targeted attacks.

