Clash over Temple Construction Sparks Controversy in Malda

In West Bengal's Malda district, a BJP leader alleged attacks on the Sanatani community related to temple construction, claiming looting and vandalism. Police contrasted this narrative, attributing the incident to a parking dispute. The conflicting accounts highlight tensions between different groups and accusations of misinformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-05-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 18:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Tensions flared in West Bengal's Malda district as Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari alleged attacks on the Sanatani community over temple construction, leading to looting and vandalism.

Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition, claimed on social media that violence erupted late Saturday night, blaming 'radical extremist elements' for the assault in Ratua. His assertion that the community's homes, shops, and vehicles were targeted paints a dire picture.

Conversely, West Bengal Police dismissed these allegations, attributing the incident to a 'minor issue' regarding e-rickshaw parking disputes. Authorities described the clash as a brief confrontation between local groups, thus denying the charges of targeted attacks.

