Clash over Temple Construction Sparks Controversy in Malda
In West Bengal's Malda district, a BJP leader alleged attacks on the Sanatani community related to temple construction, claiming looting and vandalism. Police contrasted this narrative, attributing the incident to a parking dispute. The conflicting accounts highlight tensions between different groups and accusations of misinformation.
- Country:
- India
Tensions flared in West Bengal's Malda district as Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari alleged attacks on the Sanatani community over temple construction, leading to looting and vandalism.
Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition, claimed on social media that violence erupted late Saturday night, blaming 'radical extremist elements' for the assault in Ratua. His assertion that the community's homes, shops, and vehicles were targeted paints a dire picture.
Conversely, West Bengal Police dismissed these allegations, attributing the incident to a 'minor issue' regarding e-rickshaw parking disputes. Authorities described the clash as a brief confrontation between local groups, thus denying the charges of targeted attacks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Malda
- temple
- violence
- Sanatani
- clash
- West Bengal
- police
- community
- controversy
ALSO READ
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles
Water Tensions Rise as Haryana and Punjab Clash Over Dwindling Reservoir Levels
Controversy Erupts Over Naming of Jagannath Temple in West Bengal
South Korea's Political Clash: New Contenders Emerge for Presidential Race
Tempest Over Temple: Political Tensions Escalate in West Bengal