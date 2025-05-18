The Vanishing Act: Missing Transcripts in the Trump White House

The Trump White House's website has come under scrutiny due to significant gaps in its updates. As of now, the latest post under "Remarks" dates back to April 22 when Vice President JD Vance was in India. President Donald Trump hasn't had an update since his March 13 address with NATO's secretary-general.

The scarcity of press briefings by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is also notable. Her last recorded briefing was on February 20, featuring former national security adviser Mike Waltz. Despite her regular weekly briefings, few have been documented online.

In stark contrast, the Biden Administration's archives, managed by the National Archives, display a comprehensive collection of speeches and briefings, with 1,247 pages. This discrepancy highlights the Trump administration's lag in maintaining robust digital communication.

