The Vanishing Act: Missing Transcripts in the Trump White House
The Trump White House website shows a significant lack of updates compared to its predecessor. Key remarks and transcripts, such as Vice President JD Vance’s and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s briefings, are sparse. This contrasts with the extensive documentation in the Biden Archives, highlighting a trend in communication transparency.
- Country:
- United States
The Trump White House's website has come under scrutiny due to significant gaps in its updates. As of now, the latest post under "Remarks" dates back to April 22 when Vice President JD Vance was in India. President Donald Trump hasn't had an update since his March 13 address with NATO's secretary-general.
The scarcity of press briefings by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is also notable. Her last recorded briefing was on February 20, featuring former national security adviser Mike Waltz. Despite her regular weekly briefings, few have been documented online.
In stark contrast, the Biden Administration's archives, managed by the National Archives, display a comprehensive collection of speeches and briefings, with 1,247 pages. This discrepancy highlights the Trump administration's lag in maintaining robust digital communication.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
JD Vance's Global Diplomacy: Family, Politics, and Soft Power
Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Criticizes Charanjit Singh Channi Over Surgical Strike Remarks
Pramod Tiwari Slams PM Modi Over Remarks at Kerala Port Inauguration
Congress Accused of Boosting Pakistan's Morale, BJP Criticizes Channi's Remarks on Balakot Strikes
CBDT Unveils New ITR Form 5 with Major Updates for 2025-26