Academic Freedom Under Siege: The Arrest of Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad

The JNUTA condemns the arrest of Ashoka University's Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad over social media posts regarding Operation Sindoor. The association demands his release, arguing the charges are unwarranted. His lawyer claims the statements are protected under the right to freedom of speech.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 19:36 IST
  Country:
  • India

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) has strongly criticized the arrest of Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad of Ashoka University. Charged with endangering national sovereignty and integrity, his arrest has sparked controversy and calls for his immediate release.

The arrest comes after the Haryana State Commission for Women issued a notice regarding social media posts by Mahmudabad. Despite his claims that his remarks were misunderstood, police detained him in connection with his comments about Operation Sindoor.

The JNUTA demands the withdrawal of charges against Professor Khan, asserting that his arrest is unwarranted and politically motivated. The association anticipates a swift judicial process to uphold his legitimate rights, while Mahmudabad's lawyer maintains the statements fall within academic and democratic freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

