Controversy Erupts Over Arrest of Ashoka University Scholar

Prominent opposition parties, including CPI(M) and TMC, have condemned the recent arrest of Ali Khan Mahmudabad, head of the political science department at Ashoka University. Mahmudabad's arrest on Sunday came after complaints were filed against him, citing serious charges like endangering sovereignty and integrity, due to his social media posts related to Operation Sindoor.

Key figures such as AIMIM leader Asaddudin Owaisi and TMC MP Mahua Moitra spoke out against the arrest. Owaisi criticized the police's legal process, asserting that the arrest targeted Mahmudabad for his opinions rather than any unlawful content. Moitra announced plans to contest the arrest in court.

The arrest follows a notice sent by the Haryana State Commission for Women regarding Mahmudabad's remarks, which he defended as being misunderstood and a rightful exercise of free speech. Despite this, police have proceeded with legal action, emphasizing issues of freedom of expression in current political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)