Controversy Erupts Over Arrest of Ashoka University Scholar
Ashoka University's Ali Khan Mahmudabad was arrested on charges related to his social media posts following Operation Sindoor. The arrest was condemned by political figures and highlighted issues of free speech. He is accused of actions against sovereignty and integrity, despite clarifying his intent to promote peace.
- Country:
- India
Prominent opposition parties, including CPI(M) and TMC, have condemned the recent arrest of Ali Khan Mahmudabad, head of the political science department at Ashoka University. Mahmudabad's arrest on Sunday came after complaints were filed against him, citing serious charges like endangering sovereignty and integrity, due to his social media posts related to Operation Sindoor.
Key figures such as AIMIM leader Asaddudin Owaisi and TMC MP Mahua Moitra spoke out against the arrest. Owaisi criticized the police's legal process, asserting that the arrest targeted Mahmudabad for his opinions rather than any unlawful content. Moitra announced plans to contest the arrest in court.
The arrest follows a notice sent by the Haryana State Commission for Women regarding Mahmudabad's remarks, which he defended as being misunderstood and a rightful exercise of free speech. Despite this, police have proceeded with legal action, emphasizing issues of freedom of expression in current political discourse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Showdown at Vizhinjam: BJP vs. CPI(M)
John Brittas Takes the Helm as CPI(M)'s New Parliamentary Party Leader
CPI(M) Criticizes Modi Government's Trade Moves with the US
CPI(M) Urges Probe into Pahalgam Attack Amid Rising Tensions
Fundamental Right for freedom of speech, expression not absolute and no one can demean anybody: SC on influencers mocking disabled.