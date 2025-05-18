Left Menu

Youth's Fatal Stabbing Sparks Violent Unrest in Kanwas

A young man was stabbed to death in Kanwas town by Ateek Ahmed, a criminal out on bail, leading to violent protests. The incident escalated tensions with the community, prompting law enforcement to ramp up their presence in the area to prevent further unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 18-05-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 21:26 IST
Youth's Fatal Stabbing Sparks Violent Unrest in Kanwas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A brutal stabbing incident in Kanwas town has led to violent protests, as a youth named Sandeep Sharma was fatally attacked by a known criminal, Ateek Ahmed, during a dispute. The altercation turned deadly when Ahmed, who is out on bail, returned with a knife after Sharma refused to vacate a chair.

The aftermath saw intensified unrest as outraged traders closed their businesses and a mob attempted to burn the house of the accused. A roadside shop belonging to a relative of Ahmed was set alight amid the chaos. The police have deployed additional forces to control the turmoil and prevent a potential communal escalation.

Local authorities, including Rajasthan minister Heeralal Nagar, addressed the victim's family, promising compensation and further assistance. Assurance led the family to agree to a postmortem. However, they continue to demand strict action against Ahmed and seek the demolition of his property.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025