Youth's Fatal Stabbing Sparks Violent Unrest in Kanwas

A brutal stabbing incident in Kanwas town has led to violent protests, as a youth named Sandeep Sharma was fatally attacked by a known criminal, Ateek Ahmed, during a dispute. The altercation turned deadly when Ahmed, who is out on bail, returned with a knife after Sharma refused to vacate a chair.

The aftermath saw intensified unrest as outraged traders closed their businesses and a mob attempted to burn the house of the accused. A roadside shop belonging to a relative of Ahmed was set alight amid the chaos. The police have deployed additional forces to control the turmoil and prevent a potential communal escalation.

Local authorities, including Rajasthan minister Heeralal Nagar, addressed the victim's family, promising compensation and further assistance. Assurance led the family to agree to a postmortem. However, they continue to demand strict action against Ahmed and seek the demolition of his property.

(With inputs from agencies.)