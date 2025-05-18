Youth's Fatal Stabbing Sparks Violent Unrest in Kanwas
A young man was stabbed to death in Kanwas town by Ateek Ahmed, a criminal out on bail, leading to violent protests. The incident escalated tensions with the community, prompting law enforcement to ramp up their presence in the area to prevent further unrest.
- Country:
- India
A brutal stabbing incident in Kanwas town has led to violent protests, as a youth named Sandeep Sharma was fatally attacked by a known criminal, Ateek Ahmed, during a dispute. The altercation turned deadly when Ahmed, who is out on bail, returned with a knife after Sharma refused to vacate a chair.
The aftermath saw intensified unrest as outraged traders closed their businesses and a mob attempted to burn the house of the accused. A roadside shop belonging to a relative of Ahmed was set alight amid the chaos. The police have deployed additional forces to control the turmoil and prevent a potential communal escalation.
Local authorities, including Rajasthan minister Heeralal Nagar, addressed the victim's family, promising compensation and further assistance. Assurance led the family to agree to a postmortem. However, they continue to demand strict action against Ahmed and seek the demolition of his property.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kanwas
- youth
- stabbing
- Ateek Ahmed
- Sandeep Sharma
- violence
- protests
- police
- Rajasthan
- crime
ALSO READ
Workplace Violence Shocks Southern California Campus
Tragedy Strikes at Southern California Technical College: Workplace Violence Unfolds
High Turnout Marks Assam Panchayat Polls Despite Sporadic Violence
Violence in Damascus Countryside and Suweyda Highlights Syria’s Fragile Peace Prospects
Mamata Banerjee to Visit Violence-Hit Murshidabad: A Renewed Focus on Peace and Governance