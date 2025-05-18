Left Menu

Bihar Police Bust Fake CBI Officer Gang

Bihar Police arrested three individuals posing as CBI officers to extort money. The gang, involved in robbery and loot, was caught with firearms, a fake ID, and other incriminating items. The accused, identified as Ritan Kumar Singh, Arvind Kumar, and Nitish Kumar, were apprehended in Patna.

The Bihar Police have successfully dismantled a criminal gang masquerading as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers to extort money. Authorities revealed on Sunday that three members, identified as Ritan Kumar Singh, Arvind Kumar, and Nitish Kumar, were taken into custody.

During the arrest, police seized two pistols, a country-made gun, three cartridges, six mobile phones, an army uniform, and a fake CBI ID card. The gang is said to have committed multiple robberies and loot cases.

Patna Police issued a statement detailing the arrests made on Saturday across various locations in Patna, confirming the gang's modus operandi of impersonating CBI officials for illicit financial gain. More investigations are ongoing to uncover further criminal activities linked to this group.

