Tensions Rise Amid Largest Drone Attack: Ukraine Seeks U.S. Support

Russia launched its largest drone attack on Ukraine amid tensions and diplomatic talks involving U.S. President Donald Trump and other global leaders advocating for a ceasefire. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy reaffirms commitment to diplomacy while Russia poses demands. The attack results in significant damage and casualties in Ukraine.

Tensions Rise Amid Largest Drone Attack: Ukraine Seeks U.S. Support
On Sunday, Russia initiated its most extensive drone raid on Ukraine since the onset of the war, resulting in significant destruction of homes and at least one civilian casualty. This escalation came just before U.S. President Donald Trump was slated to discuss a potential ceasefire with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with high-ranking U.S. officials in Rome, signaling efforts to mend ties with Washington. The leaders met on the sidelines of Pope Leo's inauguration, where Zelenskiy stressed Ukraine's readiness for diplomacy and the urgent need for a ceasefire.

Meanwhile, European leaders are coordinating with Trump, urging stricter sanctions on Russia if needed. The situation remains tense, with Ukraine reeling from the aftermath of drone strikes and political dynamics amid ongoing calls for peace negotiations.

