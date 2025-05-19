Tensions Rise Amid Largest Drone Attack: Ukraine Seeks U.S. Support

On Sunday, Russia initiated its most extensive drone raid on Ukraine since the onset of the war, resulting in significant destruction of homes and at least one civilian casualty. This escalation came just before U.S. President Donald Trump was slated to discuss a potential ceasefire with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with high-ranking U.S. officials in Rome, signaling efforts to mend ties with Washington. The leaders met on the sidelines of Pope Leo's inauguration, where Zelenskiy stressed Ukraine's readiness for diplomacy and the urgent need for a ceasefire.

Meanwhile, European leaders are coordinating with Trump, urging stricter sanctions on Russia if needed. The situation remains tense, with Ukraine reeling from the aftermath of drone strikes and political dynamics amid ongoing calls for peace negotiations.

