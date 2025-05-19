Bold Break-In: Rifles Stolen from Bihar Government Office
In Bihar's Madhubani district, thieves stole two rifles from a government office's guard room. The theft occurred on May 17 at the Khutana block office. The criminals broke into the guard's locked room through a window. A special investigation team has been deployed to recover the stolen firearms.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Madhubani | Updated: 19-05-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 14:45 IST
- Country:
- India
In a daring robbery, unidentified individuals have stolen two service rifles from a government office's guard room in Bihar's Madhubani district, officials confirmed on Monday.
The incident unfolded at approximately 7:30 pm on May 17 at the Khutana block office, where the thieves gained entry by breaking a window.
Authorities have responded by forming a special investigation team to track down the weapons, following a report from a state home guard who discovered the theft and informed his superiors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- rifles
- government office
- robbery
- Madhubani
- Khutana
- investigation
- police
- theft
- firearms
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NHRC Demands Action: Bhopal Assault Case Sparks Investigation
Mysterious Death of Bareilly Constable Sparks Investigation
UK Counter-Terrorism Police Arrest Eight Iranians in Fast-Moving Investigations
Delhi Businessman's Nighttime Close Call: Investigation Underway
Phones Smuggled into Kannur Jail Prompt Investigation