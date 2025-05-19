Left Menu

Bold Break-In: Rifles Stolen from Bihar Government Office

In Bihar's Madhubani district, thieves stole two rifles from a government office's guard room. The theft occurred on May 17 at the Khutana block office. The criminals broke into the guard's locked room through a window. A special investigation team has been deployed to recover the stolen firearms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madhubani | Updated: 19-05-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 14:45 IST
Bold Break-In: Rifles Stolen from Bihar Government Office
Five firearms along with eight live cartridges were recovered from the supplier. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a daring robbery, unidentified individuals have stolen two service rifles from a government office's guard room in Bihar's Madhubani district, officials confirmed on Monday.

The incident unfolded at approximately 7:30 pm on May 17 at the Khutana block office, where the thieves gained entry by breaking a window.

Authorities have responded by forming a special investigation team to track down the weapons, following a report from a state home guard who discovered the theft and informed his superiors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025