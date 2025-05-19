Bold Break-In: Rifles Stolen from Bihar Government Office

In a daring robbery, unidentified individuals have stolen two service rifles from a government office's guard room in Bihar's Madhubani district, officials confirmed on Monday.

The incident unfolded at approximately 7:30 pm on May 17 at the Khutana block office, where the thieves gained entry by breaking a window.

Authorities have responded by forming a special investigation team to track down the weapons, following a report from a state home guard who discovered the theft and informed his superiors.

(With inputs from agencies.)